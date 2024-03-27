Are there any limits to free speech for MPs who make questionable claims?

George Galloway is under fire from Conservative MPs after accusing Britain of involvement in last week’s terror attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue outside Moscow.

Galloway, who last month returned to the Commons after winning the Rochdale by-election, says the UK and US lied about Isis involvement in the attack, which killed 139 people and left 360 injured.

Vladimir Putin has admitted Islamic terrorists were responsible but Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB security service, has fancifully claimed the US, UK and Ukraine were behind it.