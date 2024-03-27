Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Are there any limits to free speech for MPs who make questionable claims?

George Galloway might escape party discipline for his comments about the Moscow terror attack but voters could wield the ultimate sanction, says Andrew Grice

Wednesday 27 March 2024 21:08
Comments
<p>Galloway made incendiary claims in a Russian newspaper and on his YouTube talk show</p>

Galloway made incendiary claims in a Russian newspaper and on his YouTube talk show

(Youtube)

George Galloway is under fire from Conservative MPs after accusing Britain of involvement in last week’s terror attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue outside Moscow.

Galloway, who last month returned to the Commons after winning the Rochdale by-election, says the UK and US lied about Isis involvement in the attack, which killed 139 people and left 360 injured.

Vladimir Putin has admitted Islamic terrorists were responsible but Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB security service, has fancifully claimed the US, UK and Ukraine were behind it.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in