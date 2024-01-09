Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Could this be a breakthrough election for the Green Party?

2024 could be their best year yet, says Sean O’Grady... but don’t expect a string of new MPs

Tuesday 09 January 2024 18:36
Comments
<p>Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, co-leaders of the Green Party</p>

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, co-leaders of the Green Party

(PA Archive)

Voters in almost every constituency in Britain will be able to vote for a Green candidate at the next election for the first time. After a period of steady progress in local elections, the party is to field candidates right across England and Wales, throughout Northern Ireland, and in about half of the seats in Scotland.

The move will boost their national profile and vote share, and allows them to fully capitalise on anger at the government’s pollution of waterways and Labour’s move to the centre ground (as well as Keir Starmer’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war). But as ever, some still worry that a Green vote is a wasted vote...

How are the Greens doing?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in