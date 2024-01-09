Could this be a breakthrough election for the Green Party?

Voters in almost every constituency in Britain will be able to vote for a Green candidate at the next election for the first time. After a period of steady progress in local elections, the party is to field candidates right across England and Wales, throughout Northern Ireland, and in about half of the seats in Scotland.

The move will boost their national profile and vote share, and allows them to fully capitalise on anger at the government’s pollution of waterways and Labour’s move to the centre ground (as well as Keir Starmer’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war). But as ever, some still worry that a Green vote is a wasted vote...