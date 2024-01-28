Jump to content

Politics Explained

The Home Office Rwanda stance is a riddle without a solution

The Home Office has granted asylum to Rwandan refugees at the same time as arguing the country is a safe destination for asylum seekers. Kate Devlin analyses what this means for Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy to ‘stop the boats’ crossing the Channel

Sunday 28 January 2024 19:43
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made 'stopping the boats' one of the key pledges of his leadership

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made ‘stopping the boats’ one of the key pledges of his leadership

How can the UK declare a country both safe and unsafe – all at the same time? If all this sounds like a riddle, it should not.

At least according to the Home Office, which appears to have been arguing both things about Rwanda. The UK has, it’s emerged, given asylum to Rwandan refugees on the grounds that their fear of persecution in their home country is “well-founded”, at the same time as arguing that the country is safe for asylum seekers.

