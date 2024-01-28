The Home Office Rwanda stance is a riddle without a solution
The Home Office has granted asylum to Rwandan refugees at the same time as arguing the country is a safe destination for asylum seekers. Kate Devlin analyses what this means for Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy to ‘stop the boats’ crossing the Channel
How can the UK declare a country both safe and unsafe – all at the same time? If all this sounds like a riddle, it should not.
At least according to the Home Office, which appears to have been arguing both things about Rwanda. The UK has, it’s emerged, given asylum to Rwandan refugees on the grounds that their fear of persecution in their home country is “well-founded”, at the same time as arguing that the country is safe for asylum seekers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies