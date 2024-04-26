Humza Yousaf is facing a fight for his political life next week, with the Scottish first minister fending off challenges from the Conservatives, Labour and Greens.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has tabled a vote of no confidence in Yousaf’s leadership of the country. While Labour leader Anas Sarwar has put forward a motion of no confidence in the government itself.

The picture is bleak for Yousaf, who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader last March. At worst, the Scottish first minister could find himself out of a job by the end of the week.