Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Humza Yousaf: What next for Scotland’s first minister whose fate hangs in the balance?

Scotland’s first minister could be reliant on rival and ex-SNP leader Alex Salmond to survive, as Archie Mitchell explains

Friday 26 April 2024 18:38
Comments
Humza Yousaf spoke to the media during a visit to a housing site in Dundee on Friday
Humza Yousaf spoke to the media during a visit to a housing site in Dundee on Friday (PA Wire)

Humza Yousaf is facing a fight for his political life next week, with the Scottish first minister fending off challenges from the Conservatives, Labour and Greens.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has tabled a vote of no confidence in Yousaf’s leadership of the country. While Labour leader Anas Sarwar has put forward a motion of no confidence in the government itself.

The picture is bleak for Yousaf, who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader last March. At worst, the Scottish first minister could find himself out of a job by the end of the week.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in