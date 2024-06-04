Nigel Farage has called for an “immigration election” after becoming leader of Reform UK and deciding to stand as the party’s candidate in Clacton. The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader proposed that net migration, which stood at 685,000 last year, be reduced to zero. He said Reform would “freeze non-essential migration” to “reverse long-standing wage depression and save Britain’s public services from the burden of unlimited demand”.

His unexpected intervention in the election will put the Conservatives’ record on immigration under the spotlight, and could make it harder for them to put Labour under pressure on the issue.