Has Nigel Farage’s intervention turned this into the ‘immigration election’?
The proposal by the former Ukip leader to cut immigration to zero has cast a spotlight on the Tories’ own record. Andrew Grice asks what sort of impact this could have on the wider campaign
Nigel Farage has called for an “immigration election” after becoming leader of Reform UK and deciding to stand as the party’s candidate in Clacton. The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader proposed that net migration, which stood at 685,000 last year, be reduced to zero. He said Reform would “freeze non-essential migration” to “reverse long-standing wage depression and save Britain’s public services from the burden of unlimited demand”.
His unexpected intervention in the election will put the Conservatives’ record on immigration under the spotlight, and could make it harder for them to put Labour under pressure on the issue.
