What are the government’s fiscal rules and how will they affect the spring Budget?
The self-imposed rules constrain the government’s economic policies – so are they helpful or a hindrance? Zoe Grunewald looks at the pros and cons
Mr Hunt has been forced to downplay tax cut expectations after the OBR revised their economic forecasts
On Wednesday the chancellor will present his final spring Budget before the next general election.
This will be one of the last opportunities for the government to set out its plans for the economy and increase the Conservatives standing in the opinion polls.
Jeremy Hunt has been keen to show that his party will be fiscally “prudent and responsible” and will not commit to any unfunded tax cuts.
