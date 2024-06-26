Celebrities on politics: do they make a difference?

David Tennant suggested that Kemi Badenoch shouldn’t “exist any more” in his acceptance speech at the British LGBT+ Awards last week, adding: “I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up.”

Badenoch, the business secretary and equalities minister, responded on Twitter/X: “I will not shut up.” She called him “a rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government”.

On Wednesday the prime minister waded into the exchange, saying: “If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”