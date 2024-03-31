Why has Labour lost so many members?
With membership already well down on the Corbyn years, how concerned should the party be, asks Kate Devlin
Labour has suffered a significant dip in its membership – in a short period of time. The fall coincides with pressure on the party’s leadership over its stance on the war in Gaza and a significant downgrading of its pledge to spend billions of pounds on green investment if it gets into power.
But what impact do party membership numbers have in the modern age and how worried should Labour be?
