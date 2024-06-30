Why does talk of a Labour landslide worry Keir Starmer?

On Saturday evening, Sir Keir Starmer addressed hundreds of Labour activists in a large hall in central London. The Labour leader knows the opinion poll shows power is within his grasp. Forecasts suggest he could even make history with the largest ever Labour majority in parliament – winning by even more than Tony Blair achieved with his 1997 landslide.

Yet the event had an air of deliberate caution, tempered by fears of comparisons with 1992 and that the feeling a Labour government is already guaranteed will see the party leak votes to the Lib Dems and the Greens.