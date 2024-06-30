Jump to content

Politics Explained

Why does talk of a Labour landslide worry Keir Starmer?

With just days to go before voting opens in the general election, the Labour Party held a pre-election event in London on Saturday night. Kate Devlin explains why it was so muted

Sunday 30 June 2024 17:51
Stars including Bill Bailey rubbed shoulders with the Labour leader at the event
Stars including Bill Bailey rubbed shoulders with the Labour leader at the event (PA)

On Saturday evening, Sir Keir Starmer addressed hundreds of Labour activists in a large hall in central London. The Labour leader knows the opinion poll shows power is within his grasp. Forecasts suggest he could even make history with the largest ever Labour majority in parliament – winning by even more than Tony Blair achieved with his 1997 landslide.

Yet the event had an air of deliberate caution, tempered by fears of comparisons with 1992 and that the feeling a Labour government is already guaranteed will see the party leak votes to the Lib Dems and the Greens.

What was the event?

