How are Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak preparing for election TV debates?
Keir Starmer, the man who seemingly has everything to lose, and Rishi Sunak, the prime minister trailing in his wake, are gearing up for what could be a crucial moment in the election campaign – the first televised showdown. Kate Devlin investigates
Televised election debates in the UK celebrate their 14th birthday this year. Long a mainstay of American elections, they are relatively new in Britain.
But they have already been the subject of controversy – and even looked as if they could change the shape of an election in the past. How are Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak preparing for what could be the most important moment of the election campaign so far?
