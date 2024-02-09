After the great U-turn, what exactly is Labour’s green policy now?

As the smoke clears from the burning rubber of Labour’s U-turn in its plans to deal with climate change, a more robust set of policies has emerged.

The party put out a statement on Thursday that said: “As part of the party’s finalisation of policies for a general election campaign, Labour has reconfirmed its commitment to the policies announced through the Green Prosperity Plan, to create jobs, cut bills and unlock investment.”

This is striking for two things: one, its pretence, almost worthy of Theresa May, that nothing has changed; two, that it doesn’t mention climate change, or net zero or anything to do with the environment apart from the word “green”.