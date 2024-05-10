Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

How might a Labour revival in Scotland affect the balance of power in the UK?

As a new poll shows the party ahead of the SNP in Scotland for the first time in decades, Sean O’Grady examines what this could mean for both Scottish politics and Britain as a whole

Friday 10 May 2024 20:18
Comments
Poll suggests significant shifts could be seen in the balance of political power in Scotland and across the UK
Poll suggests significant shifts could be seen in the balance of political power in Scotland and across the UK (PA)

The latest Savanta poll for The Scotsman marks a minor moment of history in that it’s the first time in decades that the Labour Party has outpolled the Scottish National Party (SNP) both for elections to Westminster and for the regional list section of the elections to the Holyrood parliament. A turning point, in other words.

The change comes at a time of transition within Scottish politics, with the fieldwork being undertaken during the process of John Swinney taking over from Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister – a change that involved some speculation and a little turbulence along the way. It suggests that significant shifts in the balance of political power in Scotland, and across the UK as a whole, will be witnessed in the coming months and years...

Why is this such a big deal?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in