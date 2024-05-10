The latest Savanta poll for The Scotsman marks a minor moment of history in that it’s the first time in decades that the Labour Party has outpolled the Scottish National Party (SNP) both for elections to Westminster and for the regional list section of the elections to the Holyrood parliament. A turning point, in other words.

The change comes at a time of transition within Scottish politics, with the fieldwork being undertaken during the process of John Swinney taking over from Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister – a change that involved some speculation and a little turbulence along the way. It suggests that significant shifts in the balance of political power in Scotland, and across the UK as a whole, will be witnessed in the coming months and years...