Politics Explained

The Lib Dems are set for fewer votes but more MPs than Reform UK – will this spark calls for electoral reform?

Ed Davey’s party will likely pick up seats where they are a clear second to the Tories, as Sean O’Grady looks at the possible political landscape after 4 July

Wednesday 05 June 2024 20:49
Comments
Davey's party are only polling at 9 per cent for voting intention
Davey’s party are only polling at 9 per cent for voting intention (PA)

When this election is over, there will be much attention on the new government, the plight of the opposition, and the prospects for the nation. One of the more important issues that will also inevitably re-emerge is how the British first-past-the-post system can throw up some exaggerated and eccentric outcomes in parliament, and with that will come another great debate on electoral reform. The performances of the Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives and Reform UK will present this issue in sharp relief.

So how are the Liberal Democrats doing?

Disappointingly. Their poll ratings usually rise during the formal period of a general election because of the increased (and fairer) coverage they receive in the broadcast media, but they’re seemingly stuck at the moment, and they have started from a low base.

