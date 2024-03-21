Could the Liberal Democrats be on the brink of an electoral breakthrough?
Ed Davey claims this year’s election will be a ‘once in a generation’ event but giant egg-timers and cheesy slogans aside, what are the prospects for the Lib Dems? Sean O’Grady takes a realistic look at their chances of becoming a parliamentary force to be reckoned with
The Liberal Democrats have had their spring conference and have launched their local election campaign with a typically cheesy photo-op featuring Ed Davey, a giant cardboard egg-timer, and the slogan “Time’s Running Out Rishi!”.
For the first time since the brief outburst of “Cleggmania” during the 2010 campaign, the party has realistic hopes of winning a substantial number of parliamentary seats at a general election, even though it is still languishing in the polls. Davey claims it will be a “once-in-a-generation election”.
On the other hand, a likely Labour landslide means the Lib Dems may have comparatively little influence in the new House of Commons. There remain significant challenges for Davey and his loyal followers...
