Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Local elections 2024: how bad must Tory results be to topple Rishi Sunak?

What do the parties hope to achieve at this week’s municipal contest? Sean O’Grady looks at the numbers

Tuesday 30 April 2024 20:22
Comments
Rishi Sunak is looking for enough support to continue into the next election
Rishi Sunak is looking for enough support to continue into the next election (AFP via Getty)

This week sees one of the biggest tests of public opinion in England and Wales since the 2019 general election, and with the next election now due they will also tell us a good deal about the state of the parties.

In all, there will be elections for: 10 directly elected or metro mayors; 2,636 council seats across 107 local authorities (comprising 31 city boroughs, 18 unitary authorities and 58 district councils); 25 members of the Greater London Assembly; and 37 police and crime commissioners.

Each of the major parties will have their own private hopes and fears about the outcome, and will apply the usual spin to the results. However, there are some clear benchmarks for each party, and implications for the timing of the general election by Rishi Sunak, and for electoral strategies.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in