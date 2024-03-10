Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A defining moment as ministers update what counts as extremism

Ministers are set to unveil a new definition of extremism this week but will it ease tensions in society or risk inflaming them further? Kate Devlin looks at the plans

Kate Devlin
Politics and Whitehall Editor
Sunday 10 March 2024 16:50
Comments
Sunak backs stronger policing of protests in bid to 'tackle extremism'

Communities minister Michael Gove is set to publish a new government definition of extremism.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time, with tensions high in the Middle East, pro-Palestinian marches on the streets and MPs under intense pressure to call for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza.

More than a decade ago, in 2011, the government’s Prevent strategy defined extremism as the “active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in