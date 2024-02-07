Why the state of our teeth could become an election issue

Victoria Atkins, the health secretary, and Rishi Sunak were both in the firing line in the Commons over what is being called a crisis in dental services, after new financial and other measures were announced to improve provision. Dentistry could now join hospital waiting lists as a potential election issue for the prime minister.

Why are dentists an issue now?

Perhaps the most graphic reason is pictures of a huge queue of people trying to register as NHS patients at a new dental surgery in Bristol; the images seemed to sum up the difficulties faced by many across the country. Another reason was the announcement this week of incentives the government says will ease the shortages in NHS dental treatment.