A Muslim student has lost a High Court challenge against her school’s ban on prayer rituals. Michaela Community School in Brent was taken to court by the girl over the policy, which she argued interfered with her right to practise her religion and amounted to discrimination against Muslims.

The non-faith state secondary school argued that its “team ethos” means that the interests of the school community take precedence over the needs of the individual. According to Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher, it also involves “aggressively” promoting integration between pupils from different faiths, cultures and ethnic backgrounds while they are at school, as well as minimising the social distinctions between them.

The school has 700 pupils from a diverse range of backgrounds, about half of whom are Muslim. The pupil who brought the case against the school has her anonymity protected because she is under 18.