Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

Would you be mad to stand for the Tories at the next election? Not necessarily...

With the parliamentary party facing electoral oblivion, this could be the ideal time to join, says Sean O’Grady

Monday 18 December 2023 20:25
Comments
<p>Richard Holden is sending out the message that his party needs talented people</p>

Richard Holden is sending out the message that his party needs talented people

(PA)

Conservative Party chair Richard Holden has written to his parliamentary colleagues asking them to recruit some “talented and dedicated” individuals to stand for the party at the next general election. He asked MPs to scout for “individuals who want to serve their country and join our team… as we all know that we don’t win marginals without having a candidate in place.”

Unfortunately, if predictably, his plaintive letter has been leaked and has attracted some ridicule for sounding a bit desperate.

Are the Conservatives short of talent?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in