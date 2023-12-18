Would you be mad to stand for the Tories at the next election? Not necessarily...

Conservative Party chair Richard Holden has written to his parliamentary colleagues asking them to recruit some “talented and dedicated” individuals to stand for the party at the next general election. He asked MPs to scout for “individuals who want to serve their country and join our team… as we all know that we don’t win marginals without having a candidate in place.”

Unfortunately, if predictably, his plaintive letter has been leaked and has attracted some ridicule for sounding a bit desperate.

Are the Conservatives short of talent?