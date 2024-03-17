Jump to content

Politics Explained

Will Rishi Sunak be replaced before the election?

As speculation continues to mount about a plot to replace Rishi Sunak with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Archie Mitchell asks whether Tory MPs will really install another PM before the general election

Sunday 17 March 2024 17:18
Comments
<p>Penny Mordaunt has been rumoured as a potential successor to Rishi Sunak </p>

Penny Mordaunt has been rumoured as a potential successor to Rishi Sunak

(Getty)

If Rishi Sunak was hoping for a relaxing end to a torrid week, he will have been bitterly disappointed to see talk of a leadership challenge splashed across the weekend’s papers.

The prime minister is losing control of a restless Conservative Party, with backbench MPs increasingly concerned about the prospect of a general election wipeout.

With Mr Sunak’s repeated relaunches and “stick to the plan” mantra failing to boost the Tories’ poll ratings, some MPs are even questioning whether it is time to pick a new PM altogether.

Comments

