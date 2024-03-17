Will Rishi Sunak be replaced before the election?

If Rishi Sunak was hoping for a relaxing end to a torrid week, he will have been bitterly disappointed to see talk of a leadership challenge splashed across the weekend’s papers.

The prime minister is losing control of a restless Conservative Party, with backbench MPs increasingly concerned about the prospect of a general election wipeout.

With Mr Sunak’s repeated relaunches and “stick to the plan” mantra failing to boost the Tories’ poll ratings, some MPs are even questioning whether it is time to pick a new PM altogether.