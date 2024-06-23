Is Rishi Sunak’s threat to punish young people who evade national service credible?

Rishi Sunak went further than ever last week in fleshing out his promise to introduce mandatory national service, suggesting that he could confiscate driver’s licences and bank accounts from 18-year-olds if they refused to participate.

The prime minister pointed to “all sorts of things” put in place by European countries that have national service schemes in an effort to ensure that young people take part, revealing for the first time the drastic measures being considered by the Tories.

“Whether that is looking at driving licences, or their access to finance, or all sorts of other things, that’s the right thing to do,” Mr Sunak told a sceptical BBC Question Time audience.