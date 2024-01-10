What happens now to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan?

It may be a new-ish year, but the prime minister has some familiar old political problems to deal with, and none more troublesome as the Rwanda bill – or the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, to give it its full title. It aims to establish in law that Rwanda is a safe country to send refugees, whatever anyone else says, thus negating any challenges on those grounds in British courts.

Having won an unexpectedly large majority last month for the formal second reading of the Bill in the Commons, Rishi Sunak enjoyed some respite from the pressure various factions in his party had been exerting on him. But next week he will see more hand-to-hand parliamentary combat, and ructions are already under way…

What is the problem for Rishi Sunak?