Why the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is hanging by a thread

The president of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has said that countries must comply with its judges’ interim rulings. Siofra O’Leary’s comments come as the UK government tries to push its Rwanda legislation through parliament.

The UK is a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, which the ECHR exists to interpret.

The government’s Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill is designed to restrict the ability of the ECHR to stop deportations by issuing interim rulings under Section 39 of the Convention, which applies in circumstances wherein someone is considered to be at immediate risk of harm.