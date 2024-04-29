Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Why Scotland could end up with two general elections this year

Could Scots be choosing two parliaments in 2024? Yes, explains Sean O’Grady... but not on the same day

Monday 29 April 2024 21:19
Comments
Humza Yousaf arriving at Bute House ahead of his announcement on Monday
Humza Yousaf arriving at Bute House ahead of his announcement on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Humza Yousaf’s resignation as first minister of Scotland has worsened a deep crisis within his party. Having angered the Scottish Greens by tearing up the coalition agreement that he’d once described as “worth its weight in gold”, he then learned they would support a Tory motion of no confidence in him that is due to be tabled at Holyrood later this week.

This was followed by an even more portentous motion, proposed by Labour, of no confidence in the Scottish government – something that could conceivably trigger an early Scottish election that would very likely deliver a Labour (or Labour-led) administration at Holyrood for the first time since 2007. The collapse of the SNP government, if not the cause of independence, carries an air of inevitability.

