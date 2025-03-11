How some MPs are trying to stand up to tech giants over smartphones in classrooms

Bad news for concerned parents and harassed school teachers. A private member’s bill that would ban smartphones in schools has been watered down yet again in the hope of gaining some modicum of government support and, thus, the chance to actually become law.

But Labour MP Josh MacAlister still has some hope that progress towards his ultimate goal can still be achieved…

What would the bill do?

The Protection of Children (Digital Safety and Data Protection) Bill is aimed at ridding schools of distracting hand-held devices in order to boost concentration in the classroom, promoting learning, and raising academic achievement (and thus, eventually, improving the human capital of the nation). As a bonus, the bill also calls for an end to addictive algorithms within apps and for a raised “digital age of consent” from 13 to 16. That might also lessen, though not eradicate, cyberbullying (the subject of much public concern since the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey).

Who is backing it?

MacAlister is a “newbie” MP, elected for the first time to represent Whitehaven and Workington at the July 2024 general election. Nonetheless, he has shrewdly chosen a highly topical and “relevant” reform that, while modest, would have far-reaching consequences. He’s assembled a strong cross-party coalition of support, including from former Tory minister Kit Malthouse. Many charities and pressure groups assorted with children’s safety are also backing the measures.

Why is it needed?

In MacAlister’s words: “Children are spending less time outside and less time reading, exercising, exploring, meeting people and communicating in person – all the things that make childhood special and are necessary for healthy childhood development…

“Instead, many of our children now spend their time captured by addictive social media and smartphone use – often sat alone, doomscrolling; being bombarded by unrealistic representations of life; communicating through asynchronous large group chats, rather than by looking at facial expressions, eye contact and body language, or learning to interact; moving less; smiling less; learning less; and growing increasingly anxious and depressed.”

Why do some oppose the bill’s measures?

Objections are more about practicality and “process”. The Department of Education says an outright ban on phones in schools isn’t necessary “because headteachers already have the power to ban phones in school”, adding: “Most have chosen to do so. Our guidance says that schools should prohibit the use of mobile phones, but it’s right that school leaders make decisions about what works for their individual setting.”

It is true that any ban of this kind would be hard to enforce; tech companies would argue that it places an undue burden on them to police children’s behaviour, and an impossible one if parents take a permissive attitude to such things.

What happens next?

In the face of some government resistance on the part of the culture, media and sport minister, Chris Bryant, MacAlister and his colleagues are dropping calls for the ban and contenting themselves instead with asking the government to do more research in the field and for the chief medical officers of the UK to issue guidance on the use of smartphones and social media use by children within 12 months.

What do voters and parents think?

Maybe surprisingly, young people themselves are up for this restriction on fun. Among 16- to 24-year-olds, some 60 per cent believe access to smartphones in school does more harm than good. Three-quarters believe stronger rules are needed to protect young people from social media harm, and social media was named as the most negative influence on teens’ mental health. (Polling by More in Common on behalf of The New Britain Project.)

A YouGov poll a year ago found the public as a whole in favour or probably in favour of a ban by about 80 per cent to 20 per cent.

What will happen?

Little or nothing. The bill will face the Commons again in July and only has a chance of passing into law if it is in its most anodyne form, with no statutory ban. The doomscrolling continues.