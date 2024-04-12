Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Politics Explained

What is Labour’s policy around Britain’s nuclear deterrent?

As Keir Starmer takes a decisive line on defence spending, Sean O’Grady examines the Labour Party’s current position and how it compares to that adopted by Starmer’s predecessor

Friday 12 April 2024 19:00
Labour leader Keir Starmer during a campaign visit to BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Labour leader Keir Starmer during a campaign visit to BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria (PA)

Keir Starmer has parked his tanks on the Conservatives’ lawn again, this time taking a strong line on defence and the renewal of the British nuclear deterrent. Writing in the Daily Mail – which is about as core Tory as it gets – Starmer declared his “cast iron” promise to maintain the country’s nuclear force as a “generational, multi-decade commitment”, stating: “Not only is this about defending our land and our Nato allies, it’s also defending our economy.”

Starmer reinforced his offensive with a tactical visit to the Barrow shipyard, where the new Dreadnought-class submarines are being built, destined to carry Trident nuclear missiles through the 2030s. It’s the first such visit in three decades. In tone at least, it confirms the clean break with Labour’s recent stance on defence policy; and Starmer will be hoping that it will reassure those voters who are still nervous about whether Labour has really changed...

What’s new?

