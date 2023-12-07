Suella Braverman tries to revive the tradition of the deadly resignation speech

The mystique of the modern resignation statement dates from Geoffrey Howe’s devastating, unexpected assault on Margaret Thatcher in 1990. In a speech widely thought to be drafted partly by his wife Elspeth, the deputy prime minister in effect invited Michael Heseltine to launch the leadership challenge to Thatcher that led to her downfall.

The way for Howe’s speech was paved, however, by the apparently loyal resignation speech delivered by Nigel Lawson the year before. Lawson pretended to “accept without rancour” his departure from the Treasury, but he went on to say: “I would only add that the article written by my right honourable friend’s former economic adviser [Alan Walters] was of significance only inasmuch as it represented the tip of a singularly ill-concealed iceberg, with all the destructive potential that icebergs possess.”

That made it clear that his policy disagreement with Thatcher was fundamental, and implied that he was not the only senior minister to hold his views, but he ended his speech by saying that he had “every confidence” that the policies pursued by his successor, John Major, “will lead at the end of the day to a fourth election victory under the leadership of my right honourable friend the prime minister”.