Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

Does tactical voting mean the Tories are even less likely to win?

Voters could swing the election further in Labour’s favour by boxing clever in marginal seats, writes Sean O’Grady

Monday 17 June 2024 19:56
Comments
There are indications that more of the electorate are prepared to vote tactically at this general election than at any since the New Labour triumphs in 1997 and 2001
There are indications that more of the electorate are prepared to vote tactically at this general election than at any since the New Labour triumphs in 1997 and 2001 (PA)

As the first postal ballots are cast, there seems little doubt that, if the polls are correct and remain roughly where they are until polling day, the Labour Party will command a majority in the new House of Commons.

Such is the prospective scale of the swing from the Conservatives to Labour since the 2019 general election that it seems a foregone conclusion, a factor that may affect turnout and, thus, the size of that majority. Yet such is the anti-Conservative mood that there are also strong indications that more of the electorate are prepared to vote tactically at this general election than at any since the New Labour triumphs in 1997 and 2001. It could yet have a significant impact once again…

What is the evidence that tactical voting is growing?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in