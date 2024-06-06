Which taxes could rise if Labour wins the general election?

The Conservatives claim that Labour is considering 10 separate tax increases if it wins the general election, after challenging Keir Starmer’s party to rule out a series of rises.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has announced that Labour would not raise income tax, national insurance or VAT. She previously promised not to raise the other of the “big four” revenue raisers – corporation tax – during the next five-year parliament.

Although Labour dismissed as a “lie” Rishi Sunak’s claim that Labour would impose a £2,000 tax hike on working households over four years, the Tories are continuing to mine the tax seam. On Thursday, Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, urged Labour to match his “family home tax guarantee” to protect homes from capital gains tax, and his promise not to increase stamp duty or the number of council tax bands or to revalue homes for council tax (which is currently based on 1991 property values).