Call Toby Jones – Post Office drama could be due a sequel

Just as ministers thought the public outcry over the treatment of hundreds subpostmasters was beginning to die down, allegations of a new scandal threaten to engulf the government. Kate Devlin explains

Sunday 18 February 2024 20:48
Post Office scandal victim says family still 'picking up pieces' 20 years later

Toby Jones should clear his diary. Extraordinary new allegations suggest his hit ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, could be due a sequel. And the escalating row also threatens to spread to other areas where victims are still waiting for compensation.

What is the Post Office Horizon scandal?

It has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history. More than 700 branch managers were given criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing. The official inquiry into the Horizon scandal heard that Fujitsu executives knew of faults with the system as early as 2008. But the prosecutions continued until 2015.

