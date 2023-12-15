Could the ‘five families’ tag finally tip the Tory right into ridicule?

Mark Francois, the chair of the once-feared European Research Group (ERG), has now led his troops up the hill three times, only to march them back down again.

In July last year, Mr Francois provoked a backlash among members of the ERG when he prematurely went public with his support for Liz Truss in the leadership election triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation. Other MPs in the group wanted to support Suella Braverman or Kemi Badenoch.

In October, Mr Francois addressed the TV cameras, flanked by other leading members of the ERG, to say that the group was unable to endorse either Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt as the next leader.