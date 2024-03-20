Wales gets a new first minister – and the first Black leader of a European nation
Mark Drakeford’s successor has plenty of challenges but electoral odds might be in his favour, says Sean O’Grady
Wales has got a new first minister, and a bit of a fresh start for its Labour administration. Vaughan Gething succeeds Mark Drakeford after a fairly close vote and a mostly uneventful leadership election. Gething beat his only rival, Jeremy Miles, by 51.7 per cent to 48.3 per cent and thus starts off with a less than overwhelming mandate.
Wales is currently the only UK administration controlled by Labour, albeit in a minority administration with the acquiescence of Plaid Cymru under a “cooperation agreement”. Welsh governance has evolved markedly since devolution scraped into existence in an even narrower 1998 referendum, and the limited Welsh Assembly and Executive Committee have grown into a Senedd and government with quite extensive powers. Gething has a familiar set of problems to deal with...
