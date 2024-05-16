Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

What does Russia and China’s anti-American alliance mean in practice?

Besides avoiding the impact of Western sanctions over Ukraine, what is the benefit of the Putin-Xi partnership? John Rentoul looks at what the leaders agreed

Thursday 16 May 2024 19:29
Comments
Song and dance: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a concert celebrating 75 years of relations between Russia and China
Song and dance: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a concert celebrating 75 years of relations between Russia and China (Pool/AFP/Getty)

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, and Xi Jinping, his Chinese opposite number and host, agreed on Thursday to deepen their “strategic partnership” while accusing the United States of trying to “violate the strategic balance” in world affairs.

They issued a 7,000-word joint statement full of coded references to Russian and Chinese leadership of the world against attempts by the US to assert its hegemony over regions of the world that it ought to stay out of.

The document talks about “the deepening of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation entering a new era”, and says that Russia and China “are determined to defend their legitimate rights and interests, resist any attempts to hinder the normal development of bilateral ties, interfere in the internal affairs of the two states, and limit the economic, technological or foreign policy potential of Russia and China”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in