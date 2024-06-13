One of the most fundamental long-term changes in Britain’s system of democracy has been promised by at least five political parties in the past week or so, yet with comparatively little attention or debate. The Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Greens, Plaid Cymru, and now Labour have all unequivocally committed to granting full voting rights to 16- and 17-year-olds, for Westminster and all other elections.

Given the likelihood of a Labour administration with an unassailable parliamentary majority, it’s worth quoting the party’s pledge: “We will increase the engagement of young people in our vibrant democracy, by giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all elections.” It seems that only the Conservatives, Reform UK and the DUP want the age for UK general elections left at 18. The implications could be profound, and unpredictable.