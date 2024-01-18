The latest YouGov public opinion poll has caught some attention as it shows that the Tories are supported by a mere 20 per cent of voters. This is the lowest showing since Rishi Sunak took over from Liz Truss at a time when her dismal performance had forced her out after 49 days in office. Thus, to borrow one of Sunak’s current catchphrases, the party is back at square one – and the Sunak bounce has now disappeared.

The Labour Party, at 47 per cent, thus enjoys a commanding lead of near-unprecedented proportions in recent times. But of course, this is only one poll, and it stands in contrast with another one earlier this week that put the Labour lead at a (relatively) vulnerable 13.5 percentage points. Also, things might change by the next election, and the voters are volatile. That said, some things are fairly clear even now...