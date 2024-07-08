Support truly

The Conservative Party suffered a crushing defeat in last week’s election, losing grip on power after 14 years in government.

The party lost over 244 seats across the country to a parties across the political spectrum, with seats being handed over to Labour, Reform, Liberal Democrats and even the Green Party in places.

Prior to the vote on July 4, a raft of Tory MP’s including Michael Gove and Nadhim Zahawi made it clear they would not be running again - perhaps pre-empting their fate in the face of dire opinion polls.

For those who did decide they had a chance of re-election, the outcome was decidedly bleak with 175 incumbent MPs being shown the exit door by their constituents.

A record-breaking 11 cabinet ministers lost their seats as Rishi Sunak’s government faced a general election bloodbath. Mr Sunak apologised to the country and his party as he resigned as leader of the Conservatives.

Johnny Mercer, Grant Shapps, Gillian Keegan, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt were among the Tory big beasts that fell.

Others who had been under threat, including chancellor Jeremy Hunt, business secretary Kemi Badenoch and home secretary James Cleverly, clung on despite challenges in their seats.

Former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who lost his own North East Somerset seat to Labour, blamed the defeat on “failing to deliver on Conservative core principles”.

While prominent cabinet members and a former prime minister lost their seats, their colleagues also faced defeat in historic numbers.

One hundred and seventy-five MPs lost their seats in the wipeout – more than the 121 seats the Tories clung on to in total.

175 incumbent MP’s are thought to have lost their seats in the wipeout ( PA/Richard Townshend/David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Here is the full list of Conservative MPs who lost their seats:

Adam Holloway (Gravesham)

Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley)

Alex Chalk (Cheltenham)

Alun Cairns (Vale of Glamorgan)

Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase)

Amanda Solloway (Derby North)

Andrea Jenkyns (Leeds South West and Morley)

Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Andrew Lewer (Northampton South)

Andrew Selous (Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard)

Alex Chalk, former Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice ( Getty Images )

Andrew Stephenson (Pendle and Clitheroe)

Andy Carter (Warrington South)

Angela Richardson (Guildford)

Anna Firth (Southend West and Leigh)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (North Northumberland)

Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot)

Anthony Browne (St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire)

Anthony Mangnall (South Devon)

Antony Higginbotham (Burnley)

Ben Bradley (Mansfield)

Ben Everitt (Milton Keynes North)

Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire)

Bim Afolami (Hitchin)

Bob Seely (Isle of Wight West)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)

Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Truro and Falmouth)

Former defence secretary Penny Mourdant ( EPA )

Chris Clarkson (Stratford-on-Avon)

Chris Green (Bolton West)

Chris Loder (West Dorset)

Conor Burns (Bournemouth West)

Craig Tracey (North + Warwickshire and Bedworth)

Craig Williams (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr)

Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hythe)

Damian Green (Ashford)

Damien Moore (Southport)

Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury)

Darren Henry (Broxtowe)

David Johnston (Didcot and Wantage)

David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale)

David Rutley (Macclesfield)

David TC Davies (Monmouthshire)

Dean Russell (Watford)

Former education secretary Gillian Keegan (PA) ( PA Wire )

Derek Thomas (St Ives)

Douglas Ross (Aberdeenshire North and Moray East)

Duncan Baker (North Norfolk)

Eddie Hughes (Tamworth)

Elliot Colburn (Carshalton and Wallington)

Fay Jones (Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe)

Felicity Buchan(Kensington and Bayswater)

Fiona Bruce (Congleton)

Flick Drummond (Winchester)

Gareth Johnson (Dartford)

Gary Sambrook (Birmingham Northfield)

Giles Watling (Clacton)

Gillian Keegan (Chichester)

Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield)

Greg Hands (Chelsea and Fulham)

Greg Hands lost his seat (PA) ( PA Archive )

Guy Opperman (Hexham)

Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe)

Iain Stewart (Buckingham and Bletchley)

Ian Levy (Cramlington and Killingworth)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Tiverton and Minehead)

Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock)

Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset and Hanham)

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg listens to the results of the count for his North East Somerset and Hanham seat - which he lost ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Jacob Young (Redcar)

Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen)

James Daly (Bury North)

James Davies (Clwyd East)

James Gray (South Cotswolds)

James Morris (Halesowen)

James Sunderland (Bracknell)

Jane Hunt (Loughborough)

Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East)

Jason McCartney (Colne Valley)

Jeremy Quin (Horsham)

Jill Mortimer (Hartlepool)

Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View)

Johnny Mercer was the veterans’ affairs minister (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare)

John Stevenson (Carlisle)

Jonathan Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North)

Jonathan Lord (Woking)

Julian Sturdy (York Outer)

Julie Marson (Hertford and Stortford)

Justin Tomlinson (Swindon North)

Karl McCartney (Lincoln)

Kate Kniveton (Burton and Uttoxeter)

Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble)

Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood)

Kevin Foster (Torbay)

Laura Farris (Newbury)

Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)

Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire)

Leo Docherty (Aldershot)

Liam Fox (North Somerset)

Lia Nici (Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes)

Liz Truss (South West Norfolk)

Former prime minister Liz Truss lost her Norfolk South West seat to Labour (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire)

Luke Hall (Thornbury and Yate)

Maggie Throup (Erewash)

Marco Longhi (Dudley)

Marcus Fysh (Yeovil)

Marcus Jones (Nuneaton)

Maria Caulfield (Lewes)

Maria Miller (Basingstoke)

Mark Eastwood (Ossett and Denby Dale)

Mark Fletcher (Bolsover)

Mark Harper (Forest of Dean)

Mark Jenkinson (Penrith and Solway)

Mark Spencer (Sherwood Forest)

Mary Robinson (Cheadle)

Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness)

Michael Fabricant (Lichfield)

Sir Michael Fabricant had been an MP for more than 30 years (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Michelle Donelan (Melksham and Devizes)

Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Nick Fletcher (Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme)

Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley)

Nigel Mills (Amber Valley)

Paul Bristow (Peterborough)

Paul Howell (Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor)

Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Fleetwood)

Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North)

Peter Aldous (Lowestoft)

Peter Bottomley (Worthing West)

Peter Gibson (Darlington)

Former defence secretary Grant Shapps ( REUTERS )

Philip Davies (Shipley)

Philip Hollobone (Kettering)

Rachel Maclean (Redditch)

Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire)

Rebecca Pow (Taunton and Wellington)

Rehman Chishti (Gillingham and Rainham)

Richard Drax (South Dorset)

Richard Graham (Gloucester)

Rob Butler (Aylesbury)

Robert Buckland (Swindon South)

Robert Courts (Witney)

Robert Largan (High Peak)

Robert Syms (Poole)

Robin Millar (Bangor Aberconwy)

Ruth Edwards (Rushcliffe)

Sally-Ann Hart (Hastings and Rye)

Sara Britcliffe (Hyndburn)

Sarah Atherton (Wrexham)

Sarah Dines (Derbyshire Dales)

Scott Mann (North Cornwall)

Selaine Saxby (North Devon)

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire)

Shaun Bailey (Tipton and Wednesbury)

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak with Therese Coffey (PA) ( PA Wire )

Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall)

Simon Baynes (North Shropshire)

Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Simon Fell (Barrow and Furness)

Simon Hart (Caerfyrddin)

Simon Jupp (Honiton and Sidmouth)

Siobhan Baillie (Stroud)

Stephen Crabb (Mid and South Pembrokeshire)

Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Steve Baker (Wycombe)

Ex-attorney general Victoria Prentis ( AFP via Getty Images )

Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay)

Steve Tuckwell (Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Suzanne Webb (Stourbridge)

Theo Clarke (Stafford)

Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet)

Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal)

Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East)

Tom Hunt (Ipswich)

Tom Pursglove (Corby and East Northamptonshire)

Tom Randall (Gedling)

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)

Victoria Prentis (Banbury)

Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon)