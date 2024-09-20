Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The row over winter fuel payments being cut for 10 million pensioners and questions over £107,000 of gifts Sir Keir Starmer has received have not harmed Labour’s poll ratings, a new survey has revealed.

According to the first Techne UK weekly tracker poll for The Independent, Labour has increased its lead over the Tories from 10 per cent on the day of the election to 12 per cent.

Sir Keir’s party is still the number 1 choice among pensioners aged 65 and over, with 19 per cent compared to 14 per cent for the Conservatives. This despite the much criticised decision to cancel winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.

Overall, excluding “don’t knows” or “wouldn’t vote”, Labour polls at 33 per cent, just one point below what they received on election day. The Tories, who are still looking for a leader to replace Rishi Sunak, are down three points to 21 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is up four points to 18 per cent.

Sir Keir Starmer has held his election lead and increased it (Justin Tallis/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Lib Dems remain unchanged on 13 per cent and Greens also unchanged on 7 per cent.

Labour’s 12 point lead, up two from the election, comes despite the party being hit with a barrage of criticism in its first two months.

Questions have been asked about thousands of pounds of gifts for Starmer including £5,000 for his wife Victoria’s clothes paid for by Lord Alli.

There has been controversy over the access Lord Alli has had to Downing Street as a major donor and also the power wielded by chief of staff Sue Gray and her salary of £170,000 which is more than the prime minister.

The new government has also been accused of being “gloomy” after building a case for cuts and potential tax rises on an £22 billion black hole in the finances which chancellor Rachel Reeves claims the Tories left behind.

But the issues around the party’s first two months do seem to be reflected in one of the poll’s findings which shows that only 35 per cent believe that Labour can deliver on the country’s priorities in the next 12 months while 56 per not confident Starmer’s government can deliver.

Sue Gray’s salary has become a source of contention (PA) ( PA Wire )

Techne UK chief executive Michella Morizzo said: “With the summer now nearly passed and Parliament back in session our first tracker poll of Westminster voting intentions has just been released. Sir Keir Starmer’s newly elected Labour Party has not had a long ‘honeymoon’ period and this is reflected above all from the question on the confidence in the government’s ability to deal with the country’s priorities in the next 12 months.

“Only 35 per cent of the respondents are very much or fairly confident. Considering the short time passed from the general election this has to be considered a very low figure.

“On the other hand, the Conservative Party, struggling with the barren landscape of opposition, is languishing on just 21 per cent of the national vote share. This is much influenced by the coming leadership election, because at the moment uncertainty rules within the party and voters.

“Perhaps not a shock at this time is that Reform UK is riding high on 18 per cent of the national vote share. With the party conference season underway there are really interesting days ahead.”