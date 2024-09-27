Starmer saved by Tory leadership chaos in Labour poll slide over freebies row

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Labour’s standing with the public is holding firm despite a barrage of criticism for Keir Starmer and senior ministers over freebies, his chief of staff Sue Gray and unpopular policy decisions.

The weekly Techne UK tracker poll reveals that after a difficult conference in Liverpool for Labour - overshadowed by questions about the prime minister’s integrity and infighting - the party is still at 32 per cent, down just one point.

Meanwhile the Tories, who go into their conference in disarray without a leader and overshadowed by the resignation of former chair Baroness Warsi, have failed to capitalise on Labour’s woes - going up just one point to 22 per cent.

Nigel Farage’s Reform are still challenging the Tories at 18 per cent, with the Lib Dems at 13 per cent and the Greens at 7 per cent - all unchanged.

The lack of movement comes despite ongoing questions about freebies for Starmer including £5,000 in clothes for his wife Victoria, the use of Lord Alli’s luxury flat during his son’s GCSEs, the failure to declare the use of the same flat during Covid, and free tickets to football matches and Taylor Swift concerts totalling £107,000 since 2019.

Sir Keir insisted he has been “transparent” despite being late to declare some gifts, while his deputy prime minister Angela Rayner who used a luxury penthouse in New York claimed “all MPs do it”.

Techne UK’s chief executive Michela Morizzo agreed the prolonged Tory leadership and lack of focus of the official opposition has helped Labour and Sir Keir hold on to support.

She said: “With the Labour Party conference now behind us, and as we look towards the Conservative Party conference this coming weekend, we notice some small changes in voting intention when compared to last week’s tracker poll.

“This small drop in Labour’s support is perhaps not unsurprising given the many problems the government is already facing. People pay great attention to what they expect from the new elected government and they expect to see the campaign’s promises become true very soon. Therefore the honeymoon is always shorter!

“It is still too early to draw any significant conclusions although what is apparent is even though the Labour Party seem beset by problems their vote share remains perhaps unexpectedly steady.”

Labour lead in all age categories - including pensioners where they are three points above the Tories on 28 per cent to 25 per cent, despite the row over cutting winter fuel payments.

But trust is low with 42 per cent saying they would not vote in an election now, and 51 per cent saying they have no or little confidence in Starmer’s government.

But despite claims that many voters feel “buyer’s remorse” about Labour, 83 per cent of people who voted Labour in July would still do so today.