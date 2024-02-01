Most Independent readers want change of government, poll shows

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two in three Independent readers want a change of government at the next general election, a major new poll suggests.

Only a quarter (25 per cent) of readers want Rishi Sunak’s administration to remain in Downing Street, while 69 per cent said they would prefer fresh faces in charge.

The results are in line with the overall results of British voters – 63 per cent of those questioned said it was time for a change of government, while less than a quarter (24 per cent) thought the current government should stay in No 10.

(PA)

The poll of almost 25,000 people, a larger-than-usual survey number, found that a change of government was the most popular option across all categories of voters, including age, gender, ethnicity, religion and income level.

Even groups traditionally more supportive of the Conservatives, such as the over-65s and those in the top income bracket, agreed.

The poll, carried out on behalf of Best for Britain, the organisation behind getvoting.org – a tactical voting site – also showed that a fifth (19 per cent) of those who said they intended to vote Conservative in their area wanted a change of government.

Mr Sunak has been in crisis mode since the start of the year – battling to get his Rwanda bill through parliament and fighting to fend off a plot by right-wing Tory rebels to bring him down.

On Wednesday, his beleaguered premiership suffered three new blows, including business secretary Kemi Badenoch, a favourite to succeed Mr Sunak, being unmasked as a member of a WhatsApp group called “Evil Plotters”.

At the start of the year, Best for Britain’s constituency-level polling showed that Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer was the most popular choice for prime minister in 390 seats, including Mr Sunak’s own North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond.

The prime minister was the most popular candidate in only four out of 632 seats in Britain.

Naomi Smith, founder of GetVoting.org, said: “It is now painfully obvious that after 14 years of failure, chaos and scandal, that time could soon be up for this government, but this polling shows that millions who want change still don’t know how they should vote to get it.”

The poll of 24,954 adults by Focal Data on behalf of Best for Britain was conducted between 19 December and 16 January.