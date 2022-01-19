What is the ‘pork pie plot’? Tory bid to oust Boris Johnson explained

Boris Johnson is battling to save his premiership as a group of Conservatives openly discuss how he could be ousted from Downing Street over the partygate scandal.

Dubbed the “pork pie plot”, a group of around 20 MPs who won their seats in so-called red wall constituencies at the 2019 election are understood to have met on Tuesday to discuss Mr Johnson’s potential downfall.

So why is the plot named after the meat and pastry delicacy? One of the alleged rebel red wall MPs, Alicia Kearns, represents Melton – home of the Melton Mowbray pork pie.

An irritated minister loyal to Mr Johnson came up with the dismissive name for the rebellion, according to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

Conservative colleagues have insisted that Ms Kearns is not leading any rebellion. Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison and West Dorset MP Chris Lode also attended the meeting, according to reports.

However, Ms Davison has told local campaigners to say that was the victim of a “fabricated” smear by No 10 following newspaper reports that she was one of the key organisers against Mr Johnson, according to the BBC.

How many MPs are planning to send no-confidence letters?

Up to 20 Tory MPs from the 2019 intake are planning to send letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady today, The Telegraph reported.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 Conservative MPs must write letters of no confidence to the chair. Seven MP have already said publicly they have done so, with Bury South’s Tory MP Christian Wakeford the latest to reveal he had sent a letter to Sir Graham.

The BBC reported one of the 2019 MPs claiming that half of those at the “pork pie” meeting yesterday have put letters in already this morning – angered by a threat that they could losing seats under boundary changes.

But most Tory MPs have publicly urged patience over top civil servant Sue Gray’s report into government drinks gatherings before firm conclusions can be drawn.

How soon could we see a no-confidence vote?

Andrew Bridgen – one of seven MPs to have publicly declared they want Mr Johnson to go and have submitted no-confidence letters – said he expects at least 20 more letters to go in on Wednesday and predicted a vote next week.

“I heard first-hand last night that another 20 from the 2019 intake will be going in today. I would have thought that will encourage a considerable number of others who are wavering to put their letters in,” he said.

Mr Bridgen added: “I think will we get to threshold of 54 this week. Graham Brady will announce we are having a confidence vote next week, probably Tuesday or Wednesday.”

A simple majority of Tory MPs – around 180 – would have to vote against Mr Johnson in a no-confidence vote to oust him from Downing Street and spark a leadership contest.

Does the rebellion go beyond the 2019 Tory MPs?

Despite the meeting involving around 20 red wall MPs, there were 107 new Tories elected at the last election. Many of them are said to have shared a Guido Fawkes tweet saying “get a grip and a sense of perspective”.

Anger at Mr Johnson and dismay at his position goes beyond the 2019 intake, however.

One Tory MP “close” to sending in a no-confidence letter told The Independent that opposition to Mr Johnson was strongest among “one nation” Tories who had been opposed to Brexit, as well as some in the Covid Research Group (CRG) who had been vehemently against restrictions.

“Many of the 2019 intake feel they owe their seats to him [Mr Johnson]. So if some of them are turning against him it’s a bad sign for him.”

An analysis by The Times newspaper showed that 58 Conservative MPs had openly criticised the prime minister over partygate.