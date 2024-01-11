Ofcom asked to investigate GB News over Ed Davey Post Office attacks

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Liberal Democrats have asked media regulator Ofcom to investigate GB News over its criticism of Sir Ed Davey over the Post Office scandal.

The channel’s presenters – including Nigel Farage and for Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg – have launched a series of attacks on the Lib Dem leader for his role as former postal minister.

The Lib Dems have alleged that the broadcaster has breached accuracy and impartiality rules with its “appalling” commentary on Sir Ed.

In a letter to Ofcom Melanie Dawes, the party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper highlighted a series of claims made by Mr Farage about the Lib Dem leader.

“I was appalled to watch Nigel Farage, the chairman of Reform, launch a fictitious monologue about leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, with a number of factual inaccuracies,” Ms Cooper said.

She added: “The Liberal Democrats were offered no right of reply. This therefore breaches both the accuracy and impartiality elements of the Ofcom code.”

Sir Ed Davey has been under pressure over his role as postal minister between 2010 and 2012, after it emerged that he initially refused to meet campaigning subpostmaster Alan Bates.

Sir Ed Davey has been under pressure over his former role as postal minister (PA Wire)

Mr Farage said on his Tuesday programme that he does not believe that Sir Ed could survive the scandal – and accused him of acting “shamefully” as a minister.

The Lib Dems also flagged programmes involving former Conservative cabinet minister Mr Rees-Mogg – attacking them for failing to mention the Tory party’s role in the Horizon scandal.

Ms Cooper highlighted the Conservative government oversaw the CBE given to former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells, and had been responsible for the slow process of compensating victims.

She said Mr Rees-Mogg had taken aim “political leaders from other parties about the scandal, whilst not mentioning his own party’s role in this devastating miscarriage of justice”.

The senior Lib Dem added: “Conservative MPs hired by GB News have been entirely silent on these matters, resulting in a wholly one-sided and partisan portrayal of a major political controversy.”

“Farage, Rees-Mogg and [Lee] Anderson cannot be trusted to report on this issue fairly and accurately, as your code requires,” she wrote. “We urgently need an investigation into whether GB News is breaching your impartiality and accuracy rules.”

Liberal Democrat MPs have been sent a letter to send to any constituents asking about Sir Ed’s role in the Horizon scandal, according to the BBC.

It tells the party’s politicians that if asked about his role, they should explain that “the scandal took place over many years from 1999, during which time different governments and ministers from all parties were in post”.

Sir Ed has said he “deeply regrets not realising that the Post Office was lying to him” and accused bosses of unleashing a “conspiracy of lies” when he asked questions about Horizon.

Meanwhile, some politicians in Sir Ed’s Kingston and Surbiton seat are said to be in talks about putting Yvonne Tracey – a deputy manager of a Post Office branch – up against him at the next general election.

In a message of social media, the local independent councillor said: “Come the next election, it’s incumbent on those seeking justice for our sub-postmasters to stand against Ed.”