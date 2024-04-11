Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live: Post Office Horizon inquiry continues as former chair Michael Hodgkinson gives evidence

Oliver Browning
Thursday 11 April 2024 09:45
Watch live as Sir Michael Hodgkinson - former chair of Post Office Ltd and former senior non-executive director of Royal Mail Holdings plc - gives evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Thursday 11 April.

He will be speaking after the inquiry was shown yesterday letters from former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells defending the Horizon system.

Ms Vennells suggested “temptation” for subpostmasters to borrow money from tills was a problem and not the Horizon system.

The probe into the scandal was told how she made a “false statement” in a letter to former Conservative MP Oliver Letwin by saying that courts found in favour of the Post Office “in every instance” when prosecuting subpostmasters for theft or false accounting.

The inquiry was shown minutes of a meeting between Ms Vennells, former chair Alice Perkins and MPs such as Lord Arbuthnot - who testified yesterday - in which she claimed a small number of subpostmasters had been “borrowing” money from the tills.

Lord Arbuthnot also said he was not satisfied with the “brush-off” response he received from Ms Vennells after he raised concerns over subpostmaster complaints about the Horizon system.

