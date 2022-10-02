Pound – live: Liz Truss blames communication problems for market turmoil after ‘clear’ economic plan
PM says she stands by the package
Liz Truss admitted she should have “laid the ground” better about the government’s mini-budget which triggered dramatic market turmoil.
She told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m afraid there is an issue that interest rates are going up around the world and we do have to face that.”
“But I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week.”
She added that she does “stand by the package” as well as how quickly it was announced, saying, “we had to act”.
Acknowledging her mistakes, she said: “But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”
The prime minister also refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.
Tory party chairman says champagne reception was ‘not a get together of hedge fund managers'
Conservative party chairman Jake Berry was questioned on the champagne reception attended by the chancellor and hedge fund managers following the announcement of the mini-budget.
Jake Berry told Sky News: “It wasn’t a get together of hedge fund managers it was Britain’s leading entrepreneurs, yes I was there.”
Polls will look ‘very different’ closer to election, says Tory chair
Tory chair Jake Berry shrugged off huge Labour leads in recent polls, saying they would look “very different” closer to the election, most likely in 2024.
The Tory chairman also claimed it was “nonsense” to say the tax cuts are helping the rich most. Shown a Resolution Foundation graph making clear that higher earners benefitted most from the government’s plans, Mr Berry said he could not see the image .
“I would go back and say what we are doing for every household in this country is ensuring that they get a cut in their tax bill next month,” Mr Berry added.
Mr Berry did not rule out significant spending cuts on Sunday, but refused to be drawn on specific policies. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say that the public sector should look at its expenses in the same way that every single household is doing in this country.”
Tory MPs told they will lose whip if they vote against Budget – as Gove refuses to say he’ll back it
Conservative MPs who vote against the Liz Truss government’s plan for tax cuts will lose the whip, the party chairman Jake Berry has said.
Some Tory MPs are considering whether to vote with Labour to stop mini-Budget measures announced by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, particularly the axing of the 45p top rate of income tax.
Asked on Sky News whether this would result in them losing the party whip and being suspended, Mr Berry said, “Yes” – before urging despairing MPs to unite behind Ms Truss.
Politics writer Adam Forrest reports:
Tory MPs told they will lose whip if they vote against Budget
Michael Gove ‘profoundly’ worried by Liz Truss plan – as Tory chairman threatens rebels with suspension
Truss shifts the blame to Kwarteng for 45p top tax rate
Liz Truss pointed the blame to her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng when questioned about the 45p top tax rate, saying it was a “decision the chancellor made”.
Pippa Crerar, political editor of the Guardian, later commented that the awkward shift of blame to Mr Kwarteng raises questions about the relationship between the prime minister and the chancellor.
Labour’s shadow chancellor says PM fails to understand the ‘anxiety and fear’ people face
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the prime minister failed to understand the “anxiety and fear” felt by people facing huge increases in their mortgage repayments as a result of the government’s mini-budget.
Ms Reeves dismissed claims that the growth plan would deliver the annual 2.5% trend rate of growth chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is aiming for.
“The prime minister just doesn’t seem to understand the anxiety and fear. This is a crisis made in Downing Street but it is ordinary working people who are paying the price,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.
“The idea that trickle-down economics is somehow going to deliver the 2.5% growth we all want to see is for the birds.
“The prime minister and the chancellor are doing some sort of mad experiment with the UK economy and trickle down economics. It has failed before and it will fail again.”
Truss must 'correct' mini-Budget mistakes, says Michael Gove
Former cabinet minister Michael Gove told the BBC on Sunday that Ms Truss must “correct” mistakes made in the mini-Budget, saying the public were desparate for “reassurance” from the government.
Mr Gove said he was “profoundly” worried about the huge amount of borrowing to pay for tax cuts – arguing that it was “not Conservative”. He also said the abolition of the 45p tax rate was “a display of the wrong values”.
Ms Truss’s former colleague – who would not say whether he rebel over tax cuts in the Commons – added: “There was a number of mistakes made … but there is room and time to address them and correct them.”
Truss says pensions will rise in line with inflation, but refuses to say the same for benefits
Liz Truss said she would ensure pensions rise in line with inflation, but refused to make the same commitment for benefits and government departmental spending.
Not ruling out departmental real-term cuts, the Prime Minister told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One: “I’m not going to write future budgets on your show.
“I believe in outcomes rather than inputs, so I believe in what people see and what people feel.”
Not ruling out rowing back on Boris Johnson’s promise to raise benefit payments in line with inflation, she said: “This is something the Department of Work and Pensions Secretary is looking at at the moment. She will make a determination on that and we will announce that this morning.”
But she was clear pensions would rise in line with inflation, saying: “I’ve committed to the triple lock. Yes.”
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.
Keep up with this breaking news story here:
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.
Truss admits she did not check her mini-budget with the whole of her cabinet
Liz Truss said scrapping the top rate of income tax for the nation’s highest earners was a decision made by Kwasi Kwarteng rather than being agreed by the wider cabinet.
Asked if she discussed the controversial move with the whole Cabinet, the prime minister told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One: “No, no we didn’t. It was a decision the chancellor made.”
Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget
Liz Truss has blamed poor communication for some of the market chaos which followed her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
But the prime minister vowed to stick by her £45bn tax cut plan, insisting she had made “the right decision” to expand government borrowing.
“I understand their worries about what has happened this week, but I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The prime minister said: “But I do accept that we should have laid the ground better. I’ve learned from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”
Adam Forrest has more:
Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget
‘We should have laid the ground better’, says PM
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies