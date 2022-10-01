Pound news – live: Truss admits ‘disruption’ in markets as S&P downgrades UK outlook
‘We need to get things done in this country more quickly,’ PM says
Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term”.
Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative this evening.
Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”.
She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.”
Following a tumultous week for the financial market, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he had “no other choice” by to cut taxes for the rich.
He also said that his November statement would contain a “commitment to spending discipline” as he promised that next month’s update “will set out a credible plan to get debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term”.
Meanwhile, the S&P calculated the government’s deficit will widen by an average 2.6 per cent of GDP annually through 2025.
Kwarteng defends mini-budget saying country ‘had no other choice'
The chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the government “had no other choice” than to do “something different” to spark the economy.
As the prime minister admitted the strategy had caused “disruption”, Kwasi Kwarteng said the public expected public spending would be tightly controlled.
“The British taxpayer expects their government to work as efficiently and effectively as possible, and we will deliver on that expectation,” he wrote in The Daily Telegraph.
“Not all the measures we announced last week will be universally popular. But we had to do something different. We had no other choice.”
Kwarteng insists he had ‘no other choice’ but to do something different with economy
Chancellor’s comments come as Liz Truss admits government caused ‘disruption’ of markets
What Liz Truss’s Tory conference speechwriters will need to do
“One way of assessing the scale of the task facing Liz Truss at next week’s Conservative Party conference is to imagine drafting her speech for her.”
Sean O’Grady ponders what the PM might try in Birmingham.
Read here:
What Liz Truss’s Tory conference speechwriters will need to do
A dig at Starmer, a mention of Ukraine – Sean O’Grady ponders what the PM might try in Birmingham
Tory MPs ‘may help Labour to bring down’ parts of Chancellor’s budget
Tory MPs are reportedly in talks with the Labour Party to defeat certain parts of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
Rebels are apparently in talks with the opposition to make sure that the government’s controversial new measures are brought to a vote in the House of Commons.
Holly Bancroft reports:
Tory MPs ‘may help Labour to bring down’ parts of Chancellor’s budget
Some MPs want to reinstate the 45p top rate of income tax
Our chancellor displays a shocking naivety when it comes to handling finances
“So, Kwasi Kwarteng was warned. I have it on the highest, unimpeachable authority that the chancellor was told ahead of his tax-cutting measures that the markets would react badly.
Kwarteng apparently did not care, saying he was relaxed about the response. It’s bizarre, doesn’t make sense: a chancellor who apparently believes he is somehow impervious, on a mission, and hang the opposition.”
Chris Blackhurst writes:
Our chancellor displays a shocking naivety when it comes to handling finances
What the debacle amounts to is a new government anxious to strike out, to put down a marker, to show they’re different, thinks Chris Blackhurst
Minister warns against spam messages as new energy bill cap kicks in
As the government’s energy bill cap kicks in, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has asked the public to stay alert to scams.
“Unprecedented government support is beginning this weekend, protecting families and businesses across the country from what was going to be an 80% increase in energy bills this winter,” he said.
“I also urge people today to stay alert to scams. This support will reach people automatically and there is no need to apply.”
ICYMI: Truss accused of ‘repeatedly misleading’ public over energy bills
Liz Truss has been accused of “repeatedly misleading” the public by claiming no one will pay energy bills above £2,500.
During her morning broadcast round on Friday, the prime minister told BBC Radio Kent the government had stepped in to ensure “nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500”.
However, several analysts and experts have accused the prime minister of misleading the public.
Chiara Giordano reports:
Truss accused of ‘repeatedly misleading’ public over energy bills
Prime minister urged to ‘publicly correct her mistake’
Everything you need to know about new energy price cap
The energy price cap is the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, preventing businesses from simply passing on cost increases to the consumer.
Joe Sommerlad reports on what the energy cap means for you:
What does the energy price cap mean for you?
Liz Truss has moved to rein in runaway household bills caused by rising global gas prices
Private renters desert Tories amid doubts over pledges of new powers for tenants
Private renters are deserting the Tories following fears that Liz Truss will water down promises of new powers to challenge bad landlords, a poll says.
One in three tenants who voted for the Conservatives at the 2019 general election – a total of 400,000 people – now plan to vote for another party, the survey has found.
This so-called “rent wall” could deprive the Tories of key swing seats such as Hastings and Rye, Milton Keynes North and Gloucester, the analysis suggests.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more:
Private renters desert Tories amid doubts over pledges of new powers for tenants
Liz Truss warned ‘rent wall’ ready to deprive Tories of key swing seats – if promises are broken
‘Good call’ between Cleverly and Sefcovic amid ongoing protocol row
UK and EU officials will “meet soon” following a call on Friday between the foreign secretary and the EC’s Maros Sefcovic to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Foreign Secretary had his first call with the European Commission vice president, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.
Talks have stalled in recent months and relations between London and Brussels remain at a low ebb, after the Government angered the EU with plans to rip up swathes of the protocol in a bid to address the concerns of unionists in Northern Ireland.
In a tweet following the call, Mr Sefcovic said that “teams will meet soon”, raising hopes in some quarters for progress in talks between the two sides.
Mr Sefcovic called it a “good conversation”, adding: “Both sides agree to look for solutions around the Protocol, to bring predictability & certainty to people in Northern Ireland.”
He said that the EU is “committed to joint efforts”, adding: “Teams will meet soon. James & I will stay in contact.”
Mr Cleverly, who has only been in the role a matter of weeks, offered similarly warm words after the call, which is understood to have included discussions about both the protocol and other issues.
Another call between them could be held again in a couple of weeks.
ICYMI- Petition demanding early general election passes 100,000 needed for parliament consideration
More than 100,000 people have signed a government petition calling for an immediate general election “to end the chaos of the current government”.
The number of signatures means the threshold needed for the motion to be considered for a debate in parliament has now been passed.
The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar, causing a rare intervention from the IMF and the Bank of England.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
Petition demanding early general election passes number for parliament consideration
The motion will now be considered for debate
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies