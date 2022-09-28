Pound news - live: IMF hits out at Kwarteng’s tax cuts and urges UK to change course
Treasury defends tax cuts after mini-Budget announcement sees pound collapse, saying the steps were taken to protect households and businesses through winter
The International Monetary Fund has hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain.
In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the British government after the UK chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.
The market turmoil started after investors were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s plan to offer tax cuts to the richest while increasing state expenditure dramatically.
“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” an IMF spokesperson said.
In response, a Treasury spokesperson said: “We have acted at speed to protect households and businesses through this winter and the next, following the unprecedented energy price rise caused by (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal actions in Ukraine.”
Labour’s turnaround might be achieved within a single parliamentary term
Keir Starmer making a speech about solar power, wind farms and home insulation can’t be many people’s idea of a fun afternoon in Liverpool, but the Labour Party was certainly enjoying itself as he trudged his way through his green agenda.
They say Starmer is a dull speaker, but he got the assembled democratic socialists to their feet when he announced the prospective launch of a nationalised utility named Great British Energy.
His hair lustrous and groomed, his rhetoric more lively than usual, a few good jokes and a solidly centrist platform, Starmer made Labour sound like a party of government. Starmer said all the right things. He mostly avoided Brexit, wisely.
At last, the party is bored of losing more than it is bored of Starmer, argues our associate editor Sean O’Grady:
Labour’s turnaround might be achieved within a single parliamentary term
At last, the party is bored of losing more than it is bored of Keir Starmer, says Sean O’Grady
Treasury defends tax cuts, says aimed at protecting households amid rising energy costs
The Treasury has responded to the criticism from the International Monetary Fund, saying Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget measures are aimed at shielding households and businesses through winter amid rising energy costs.
“We have acted at speed to protect households and businesses through this winter and the next, following the unprecedented energy price rise caused by (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal actions in Ukraine,” said a Treasury spokesperson.
The government was “focused on growing the economy to raise living standards for everyone” and the chancellor’s statement on 23 November “will set out further details on the government’s fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP (gross domestic product) in the medium term”.
Read more in this report:
Kwarteng seeks to calm City nerves after IMF urges a change of course
The International Monetary Fund said Kwasi Kwarteng’s plans could increase inequality and called for him to ‘reevaluate’ his tax-cutting strategy.
IMF urges Kwarteng and Truss to rethink tax cuts in rare intervention
The International Monetary Fund has hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would probably deepen inequality in Britain.
In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the British government after the UK chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.
The market turmoil started after investors were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s plan to offer tax cuts to the richest while increasing state expenditure dramatically.
Read more in this report from Rory Sullivan:
IMF urges Kwarteng and Truss to rethink tax cuts in rare intervention
Mini-Budget measures will likely increase inequality, says global lender
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Wednesday 28 September 2022, where we provide the latest from Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies