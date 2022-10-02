Pound – live: Kwarteng admits losing sleep over markets as Truss approval rating plummets
More than half the public disapprove of PM’s latest moves
Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted to losing sleep over the markets after his mini-Budget was unveiled, saying he had “difficult times reacting to what’s happening”.
Despite launching a sturdy defence of his strategy, the chancellor conceded that he has been shaken by the reaction of City traders to his tax-cutting economic plan.
He told The Mail on Sunday that the budget had been put together at “very high speed” because of the need to support people with their energy bills, but that he was “100 per cent convinced” it was the right plan.
Meanwhile, Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil, according to a new opinion poll.
Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.
The prime minister will face questions on BBC as she appears on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg as the Conservative party conference begins in Birmingham.
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.
As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral suicide” and confirmed Tory MPs were talking to Labour on parliamentary means of stopping it.
Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest report:
Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Threatened hit to welfare benefits ‘electoral suicide’ after tax giveaway for rich
What’s coming up this Sunday
8.30am: Liz Truss and Rachel Reeves to appear on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The Prime Minister will appear on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show after 8.30am on Sunday.
Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will also appear, following a week that saw the markets react badly to the chancellor’s mini-budget.
The rest of the day has the following conferences with ministers planned:
1300: Jake Berry at Telegraph event
1345: Ben Wallace in conversation at Onward event
1500: Michael Gove at Onward event
1530: Vadym Prystaiko, James Cleverly and Ben Wallace among speakers at Conservative Friends of Ukraine event
1530: Tory Reform Group and One Nation Caucus event, speakers include Damian Green
1800: Ben Wallace at Royal British Legion reception
1800: Tom Tugendhat in conversation at Onward event
1930: Therese Coffey at Health and Care Forum reception
2030: Nadhim Zahawi at Bright Blue event
Liz Truss ‘advised King Charles to not give speech at upcoming climate summit’
Liz Truss reportedly told King Charles to abandon his plans to attend the Cop27 climate summit next month.
Charles wanted to give a speech at the conference in Egypt but has had to put to the plans on ice after Ms Truss intervened, The Sunday Times has reported.
Ms Truss apparently put a stop to the speech during a personal audience with the King last month.
My colleague Holly Bancroft has more:
Liz Truss ‘advised King Charles to not go to upcoming climate summit’
Buckingham Palace have confirmed that the King will not attend Cop27
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’ and rejects calls to sack chancellor
Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.
The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.
She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.
Read more here:
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’
The Prime Minister rejects calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng over his mini-budget turmoil saying he is doing an ‘excellent job’.
Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met hedge fund managers for champagne reception hours after mini-Budget’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget.
The financiers apparently egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans at the event - sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound.
Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in an interview on a Sunday morning politics show. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when Asia trading opened on Monday.
My colleague Holly Bancroft has more:
Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met with hedge fund managers hours after mini-Budget’
Financiers allegedly boasted chancellor was a ‘useful idiot’ after drinks reception
Good morning, welcome to our live blog where we will be following the latest updates on politics today.
