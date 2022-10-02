✕ Close Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng ‘libertarian anarchists’, says RMT's Mick Lynch

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted to losing sleep over the markets after his mini-Budget was unveiled, saying he had “difficult times reacting to what’s happening”.

Despite launching a sturdy defence of his strategy, the chancellor conceded that he has been shaken by the reaction of City traders to his tax-cutting economic plan.

He told The Mail on Sunday that the budget had been put together at “very high speed” because of the need to support people with their energy bills, but that he was “100 per cent convinced” it was the right plan.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil, according to a new opinion poll.

Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.

The prime minister will face questions on BBC as she appears on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg as the Conservative party conference begins in Birmingham.