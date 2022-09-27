Jump to content

Liveupdated1664252441

Pound news - live: UK lenders pull mortgages from sale amid ‘failed budget’ turmoil

UK lenders Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society temporarily withdraw mortgage deals for new customers

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 27 September 2022 05:20
<p>A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received on September 25, 2022, shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during an appearance on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg</p>

A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received on September 25, 2022, shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during an appearance on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg

(AFP via Getty Images)

The British pound crashed on Monday to a record low against the US dollar even as the Bank of England warned that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation.

Amid the turmoil after new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45bn, including the axing of the 45p tax, two UK lenders — Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society — temporarily withdrew their mortgage deals for new customers.

“Following last week’s [Bank of England base rate hike to 2.25 per cent] and the government’s subsequent mini-budget, we continue to see the market response unfold,” Skipton said in an email to brokers. The statement added: “In response, we will be temporarily withdrawing our new business product range with immediate effect.”

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly but have done so in order to avoid further disruption for you and your clients,” Skipton said.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain has called for parliament to be recalled so that MPs can scrutinise Kwasi Kwarteng’s “failed” budget.

1664252441

How will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?

The aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng‘s tax-slashing economic plan revelation has seen the pound sterling plummeting in value, reaching an all-time low against the US dollar.

In light of this, those already struggling to make ends meet amid a cost of living crisis will all be asking the same question - what does this mean for my pocket?

Watch the video that explains how this could impact households here:

How will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?

The aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-slashing economic plan revelation has seen the pound sterling plummeting in value, reaching an all-time low against the US dollar. In light of this, those already struggling to make ends meet amid a cost of living crisis will all be asking the same question - what does this mean for my pocket? Market confidence has been hammered by the Government's biggest tax cuts in 50 years, sending the pound falling by over four per cent to the equivalent of just $1.03.This video explains how this could impact households.

Maroosha Muzaffar27 September 2022 05:20
1664251841

Kwasi Kwarteng to reveal new fiscal rules in November amid market panic

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to reveal the government’s “fiscal plan” on 23 November, the Treasury has said amid market panic over borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.

The government said the statement would include details on the new approach to borrowing, spending and tax-raising rules, including a pledge to ensure debt falls as a share of GDP in the “medium term”.

Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:

Kwasi Kwarteng to reveal new fiscal rules in November amid market panic

Chancellor to set out medium-term ‘fiscal plan’ – but no proper budget until spring 2023, says Treasury

Maroosha Muzaffar27 September 2022 05:10
1664251066

Lenders pull mortgages from sale amid market volatility after pound plunges

Three lenders have temporarily pulled mortgages that come with fees for new customers in response to market volatility prompted by the fall of the pound.

Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, is to withdraw the products until it works out what interest rates to charge, according to the Reuters news agency.

Virgin Money and Skipton have reportedly followed Halifax’s move.

Read the full story here:

Lenders pull mortgages from sale amid market volatility after pound plunges

The Bank of England said it could hike the interest base rate in an attempt to rein in inflation

Maroosha Muzaffar27 September 2022 04:57

