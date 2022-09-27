A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received on September 25, 2022, shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during an appearance on the BBC's 'Sunday Morning' political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg (AFP via Getty Images)

The British pound crashed on Monday to a record low against the US dollar even as the Bank of England warned that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation.

Amid the turmoil after new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45bn, including the axing of the 45p tax, two UK lenders — Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society — temporarily withdrew their mortgage deals for new customers.

“Following last week’s [Bank of England base rate hike to 2.25 per cent] and the government’s subsequent mini-budget, we continue to see the market response unfold,” Skipton said in an email to brokers. The statement added: “In response, we will be temporarily withdrawing our new business product range with immediate effect.”

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly but have done so in order to avoid further disruption for you and your clients,” Skipton said.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain has called for parliament to be recalled so that MPs can scrutinise Kwasi Kwarteng’s “failed” budget.