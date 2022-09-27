Pound news - live: UK lenders pull mortgages from sale amid ‘failed budget’ turmoil
The British pound crashed on Monday to a record low against the US dollar even as the Bank of England warned that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation.
Amid the turmoil after new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45bn, including the axing of the 45p tax, two UK lenders — Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society — temporarily withdrew their mortgage deals for new customers.
“Following last week’s [Bank of England base rate hike to 2.25 per cent] and the government’s subsequent mini-budget, we continue to see the market response unfold,” Skipton said in an email to brokers. The statement added: “In response, we will be temporarily withdrawing our new business product range with immediate effect.”
“We haven’t taken this decision lightly but have done so in order to avoid further disruption for you and your clients,” Skipton said.
Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain has called for parliament to be recalled so that MPs can scrutinise Kwasi Kwarteng’s “failed” budget.
The aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng‘s tax-slashing economic plan revelation has seen the pound sterling plummeting in value, reaching an all-time low against the US dollar.
In light of this, those already struggling to make ends meet amid a cost of living crisis will all be asking the same question - what does this mean for my pocket?
Watch the video that explains how this could impact households here:
Kwasi Kwarteng to reveal new fiscal rules in November amid market panic
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to reveal the government’s “fiscal plan” on 23 November, the Treasury has said amid market panic over borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.
The government said the statement would include details on the new approach to borrowing, spending and tax-raising rules, including a pledge to ensure debt falls as a share of GDP in the “medium term”.
Lenders pull mortgages from sale amid market volatility after pound plunges
Three lenders have temporarily pulled mortgages that come with fees for new customers in response to market volatility prompted by the fall of the pound.
Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, is to withdraw the products until it works out what interest rates to charge, according to the Reuters news agency.
Virgin Money and Skipton have reportedly followed Halifax’s move.
The Bank of England said it could hike the interest base rate in an attempt to rein in inflation
