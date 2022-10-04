Pound — live: Truss refuses to rule out benefits cuts, pledging ‘responsible finance’
Pound rises to $1.1343 after the government’s U-turn on scheme to abolish the 45p top rate of tax
Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income.
The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with two former work and pensions secretaries saying it would be wrong to renege on Boris Johnson’s pledge of an inflation-matching rise.
Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”.
It comes as the pound rebounded today to an almost two-week high after the government U-turned on key parts of their controversial tax cuts plan.
Sterling rose to $1.1343, a bounce of about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar it hit last week, as plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.
Truss: 'We have to be fiscally responsible'
Prime minister Liz Truss said there is a need to be “fiscally responsible” amid suggestions benefits will not rise in line with inflation.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are going to have to make decisions about how we bring down debt as a proportion of GDP in the medium term.
“I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable, in fact in addition to the energy price guarantee we’re also providing an extra £1,200 to the poorest households.
“So we have to look at these issues in the round, we have to be fiscally responsible.”
Uprating benefits 'a really tough call', says Tory MP
Senior Conservative MP Mel Stride said he would have to “think long and hard” if asked to vote to increase benefits in line with earnings rather than inflation.
The Treasury Select Committee chairman told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’d need to see all the details, I’d need to see it in the round, but I’d have to think long and hard about that.
“Because the last time the benefits were uprated, because of the way the mechanism works they’re uprated in April but they’re pegged against the previous September’s inflation, and the way it worked last time was the uprating was just 3.1 per cent because inflation was low the previous September, but of course inflation was much higher than that (in April).
“So we’re coming off the back actually of a kind of quite a strong real-terms squeeze on those benefits already so I think that will be a really tough call to make.”
Tory MPs vow to block Truss cuts to welfare and services, after PM’s authority damaged by U-turn
Centrist Conservative MPs have vowed to block Liz Truss’s plans for reduced spending on public services and welfare, after a humiliating U-turn on tax left the prime minister’s authority deeply damaged.
One former minister told The Independent that opponents of the PM’s radical economic policies had been “invigorated” by the sight of Ms Truss “blinking” over a scheme to abolish the 45p top rate of tax for the highest earners.
And senior backbenchers made clear that they were ready to do battle on welfare, with two former work and pensions secretaries saying it would be wrong to renege on Boris Johnson’s pledge of an inflation-matching rise and Michael Gove indicating he would need “a lot of persuading” to back cuts.
Read the details in this joint report from Andrew Woodcock, Kate Devlin and Rob Merrick:
Tory MPs vow to block Truss cuts, after PM’s authority damaged by U-turn
‘She blinked’: Centrists believe prime minister will be forced to tone down radical policies
Treasury deletes misleading claim about benefits of Kwarteng’s budget
The Treasury has deleted a misleading claim about the supposed benefits of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget for average earners.
The chancellor’s department had claimed someone on £30,000 a year could save around £12,700 from the package of measures if they were buying a “typical” terraced house in London.
But it emerged that someone applying for an ordinary mortgage would need to have a deposit of around £440,000 in order to benefit.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reporting the details:
Treasury deletes misleading claim about benefits of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget
Claimed benefits for average earner would need someone to have a wealth of over £400,000
Holyrood committee to take evidence on racism in cricket
A Scottish parliamentary committee is due to take evidence on racism in cricket.
Cricket Scotland was placed into special measures earlier this year after a report found 448 instances of institutional racism, with the entire board of the body quitting 24 hours before the report was released.
An interim review by Sportscotland released last week found that the body was making progress but that a “genuine cultural change” was needed.
On Tuesday, the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee will take evidence from Gordon Arthur, interim chief executive of Cricket Scotland, and Sportscotland CEO Forbes Dunlop.
Report:
Holyrood committee to take evidence on racism in cricket
A report into Cricket Scotland earlier this year found 448 instances of institutional racism.
Tory MPs ‘openly talking’ about removing Liz Truss, says ex-No 10 chief of staff
Some Tory MPs are “openly talking” about how Liz Truss might be removed, said former No 10 chief of staff Nick Timothy – predicting it will be difficult for the PM to survive.
The ex-Downing Street official, who worked under Theresa May, said it remained “very, very difficult to recover” after the disastrous mini-Budget which sparked a backbench rebellion.
Mr Timothy said some of the MPs who decided to avoid the Tory conference are “having that conversation” about her leadership. “MPs are openly talking about it,” he told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr.
Read more in this report:
Tory MPs ‘openly talking’ about removing Liz Truss, says ex-No 10 chief of staff
‘Very difficult’ for PM to recover, says Nick Timothy – as Rachel Johnson predicts Truss could ‘go down with the pound’
Suella Braverman considers pre-charge anonymity for suspects to end ‘media circus’
Home secretary Suella Braverman is considering a radical change to the criminal justice system to guarantee suspects anonymity before they are charged.
The cabinet minister said she was “looking at” whether changes could be made to protect the privacy of those suspected of a crime to save them from “trial by media”.
“I think that we’ve had some high-profile instances where the media circus around a suspect – who has not been charged – can be and has been devastating,” she told the Tory party conference in Birmingham.
My colleague Adam Forrest has more:
Suella Braverman considers pre-charge anonymity for suspects
Naming accused before charges made can be ‘very damaging’, says home secretary
Rich still gain 40 times more than poor from budget
Britain’s richest households are still set to gain almost 40 times as much in cash terms as the poorest from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax giveaway Budget, even after his U-turn on the 45p rate, a leading economic thinktank has calculated.
The richest 5 per cent of households will benefit to the tune of £3,500 each on average from the decisions in the 23 September mini-Budget, compared to £90 for the poorest fifth, said the Resolution Foundation.
And unless he undertakes further U-turns on Budget announcements, Mr Kwarteng will need to impose “significant spending cuts” in his medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November or miss his target of reducing state debt as a proportion of GDP.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Rich still gain 40 times more than poor from Budget, even after Kwasi Kwarteng U-turn
Quarter of all benefits from £43bn tax giveaway go to 1.5m wealthiest households
Priti Patel to fire shots at Truss: ‘Spending today with no thought of tomorrow’
In a sign of continuing disquiet among Conservative MPs over the fiscal plan, Priti Patel is set to accuse Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng of “spending today with no thought of tomorrow”.
“I want to see our party regain its credibility by restoring its commitment to sustainable public spending ... which is affordable today, tomorrow and for the foreseeable future,” the former home secretary will tell a conference fringe event, according to The Times.
The warning shots over unfunded tax cuts comes after the chancellor took two U-turn in a single day amid growing backlash over his mini-Budget.
Demanding the prime minister put a “ceiling” on public sector expenditure, Ms Patel will say: “We are spending today with no thought of tomorrow, and like the Blob in the old horror film, the more resources are absorbed today, the bigger the problem gets and the more resources it will need to eat up tomorrow.
“Right now, we have got into a pattern of borrowing huge amounts to fix today’s urgent problems or generate short-term populist headlines. Each time it seems that there’s a good case, but what does this mean for future generations?
“I want to see our party regain its credibility by restoring its commitment to sustainable public spending . . . which is affordable today, tomorrow and for the foreseeable future.”
Scrapping of tax plan bounces stocks and sterling
Asian stocks bounced today after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent, led by a 2.5 per cent gain in Australia.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.6 per cent. Sterling drifted up to an almost two-week high of $1.1343, making for a bounce now of almost 10 per cent from a record low hit last week after plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.
“The about-face ... will not have a huge impact on the overall UK fiscal situation in our view,” said NatWest Markets’ head of economics and markets strategy John Briggs.
“(But) investors took it as a signal that the UK government could and is at least partially willing to walk back from its intentions that so disrupted markets over the past week.”
Investors also took heart from stability at the long end of the gilt market, even though emergency purchases from the Bank of England were only relatively modest.
