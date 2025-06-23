Czech court cancels for second time ruling that acquits former Prime Minister Babiš of fraud charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prague’s High Court canceled for the second time on Monday a lower court ruling that acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving a European Union subsidy.

The court returned the case for retrial to Prague’s Municipal Court to deal with it, saying the lower court, which acquitted Babiš for the second time last year, did not properly assess evidence.

Babiš had pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated. The prosecution had originally requested a suspended sentence and a fine to be paid by the populist billionaire who left the courtroom before the verdict was announced.

The municipal court acquitted Babis for the first time in 2023. Prague’s High Court later canceled that decision and ordered the case to be retried at the same court.

Babiš’ former associate Jana Nagyová, who signed the subsidy request, will also face retrial.

The case centered around a farm known as the Stork’s Nest, which received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babiš-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, which Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for. The conglomerate later returned the subsidy.

The lower court previously said what Babiš did was not considered criminal.

Babi has become part of the country’s opposition after his populist ANO (YES) centrist movement lost the 2021 parliamentary election. He also contended for the largely ceremonial post of president in January 2023 but lost to Petr Pavel, a retired army general.

Monday’s verdict comes just months before October's parliamentary election in which Babiš and his movement are predicted to win the vote.