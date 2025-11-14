Prisons being on ‘crisis mode’ is harming efforts to reduce reoffending, MPs warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s prison system is in a state of crisis, jeopardising efforts to rehabilitate offenders and curb crime rates, a committee of MPs has warned.

A report published on Friday by the Justice Committee highlighted severe overcrowding, chronic staff shortages, and appalling living conditions as key factors undermining the goal of reducing reoffending.

The committee stated it was "unsurprising" that 80 per cent of crime in England and Wales constitutes reoffending, given that prisoners are "languishing" in their cells due to capacity issues.

This environment means half of all inmates are not engaged in education or work programmes. Furthermore, two-thirds of offenders remain unemployed or out of education six months after their release, underscoring the systemic failures.

The findings come as ministers are facing pressure after high-profile cases of prisoners being released by mistake, which have been described as a symptom of the system under “horrendous strain”.

Chair of the committee Andy Slaughter said: “Prison rehabilitation and efforts to break the cycle of reoffending aren’t working and cannot succeed in a system which is facing critical pressures on so many fronts.

“The committee’s report reveals an overcrowded, short-staffed, crumbling prison estate where the long-term focus on rehabilitation is often lost in an over-stretched environment which is grappling day to day to function.

“Ministers must act fast to fix the basics and give greater attention to purposeful rehabilitation programmes across jails.

“Continuing with a cyclical system in crisis mode which offers little real opportunity to turn around prisoners’ lives is a false economy.”

open image in gallery Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith and chair of the Justice Committee (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Labour MP added it “cannot be right” that prisoners who choose to take part in rehabilitation activities are worse off because of prison failure.

The report found many prisoners were locked up for 22 hours or more each day, and the lack of time out undermines efforts to cut reoffending and contributes to poor mental health.

“Their limited access to time out of cell is reduced to choosing between a shower, a hot meal or fresh air,” Mr Slaughter said.

The warnings come as prisons have continued to be in the spotlight after it was revealed two prisoners were freed in error following the high-profile blunder of releasing Hadush Kebatu, the now-deported migrant at the heart of protests in Epping, Essex.

Data released by the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday showed 91 prisoners were mistakenly freed between April 1 and October 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary David Lammy confirmed three prisoners are at large after being accidentally released and officials are investigating a further case of a potential release in error on November 3, who may also still be at large.

During the police manhunt for the two prisoners last week, who have since been returned to custody, Mr Slaughter said the events “speak to a wider justice system at breaking point”.

In its latest report, the Justice Committee called for a renewed focus to ensure prisoners can carry out meaningful activity, which is key to rehabilitation.

open image in gallery Justice Secretary David Lammy confirmed three prisoners are at large after being accidentally released ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA )

MPs also warned about the declining state of education for children in custody, who are entitled to 15 hours a week.

They found how this minimum was routinely not met because of behaviour management issues, staffing shortages and efforts to keep certain children apart.

“Given this, we are alarmed by reports of significant real-term cuts to prison education budgets of up to 50 per cent,” the committee said.

“We expect the Government to clarify the rationale of any planned budget reductions.”

Responding to the report, prisons minister Lord Timpson said it reflects the prisons crisis the Government inherited.

“We’ve already taken decisive action to end the crowding chaos and are building 14,000 new prison places, reforming sentencing and investing millions in vital maintenance, so prisons can focus on rehabilitating offenders and keeping the public safe,” he said.